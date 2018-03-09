Suspects killed in botched robbery in Nairobi

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 10:54, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Two suspected robbers were on Wednesday night killed in two separate incidents in the city.

In Kawangware, a suspect was shot dead by police. Police said the man was suspected to be part of a gang that was robbing pedestrians. He was shot by police who were responding to a distress call from the victims.

ALSO READ: Thugs attack boda boda rider, remove his eyes

According to witnesses police shot the man seven times. Three other suspects escaped on foot. Dagoretti police boss Rashid Mohamed said a homemade gun was recovered from the suspect.

The second suspect was killed in Embakasi when he was caught breaking into a house. The owner raised the alarm when he found a man in his house. Neighbours beat the suspect to death.

The two bodies were taken to the mortuary. The police have intensified patrols in different parts of the city to combat crime.