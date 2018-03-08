Murdered Meru University student leader to be buried today

| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 23:47 GMT +3

Mr Njoroge is said to have been killed by a plainclothes policeman. [Courtesy]

The Meru University student allegedly shot dead by police will be buried at his father's home in Longonot, Naivasha sub-county, today.

Evans Njoroge, who served as secretary general of the student council, was killed on February 27 during demonstrations against several issues including the hiking of school fees.

Mr Njoroge is said to have been killed by a plainclothes policeman.

The family complained that a week after Njoroge's death, no one had taken responsibility.

Peter Gathuri, the victim's father, accused the police of keeping them in the dark regarding investigations. The 24-year-old student was expected to graduate later this year.

Mr Gathuri has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to intervene so he can get justice for his son.

"The investigating officers have been taking us round in circles. We feel they are just waiting for the burial so they can forget about the investigations," he said.

"My son was a disciplined role model for many. We had high hopes for him. His death is a big loss for us thanks to that trigger-happy officer."

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is also investigating the killing.

And Nakuru Youth Forum chairman Charles Mburu said: "We shall follow the case to its logical conclusion."

He raised concerns about increased cases of police killings.