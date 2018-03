| Published Thu, March 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

County communication official Sarah Ndungu said the baby had been taken into safe custody [File, Standard]

County officials collecting garbage from a dumpsite on Ronald Ngala Street on Tuesday night stumbled on a crying infant wrapped in polythene paper.

County communication official Sarah Ndungu said the baby had been taken into safe custody and police informed.

“Nairobi City County Inspectorate officers found a garbage bag along Ronald Street at around 8.30pm, only to discover it contained an infant,” said Ms Ndungu.

Police have started investigating the incident.