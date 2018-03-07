Village mourns loss of University Don and YK'92 member

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 15:27, Updated March 7th 2018 at 15:33 GMT +3

Residents of Mosocho village, Kisii united in grief to mourn the death of notable former University of Nairobi academician Prof Tumbo Oeri who passed in a Nairobi Hospital early Wednesday morning.

A Processor of Bio-Chemistry and former Principal of University of Nairobi’s Chiromo campus, Prof Tumbo was among several other academicians who joined YK’92. Family and villagers mourned the last surviving son of the Oeri family as a compassionate, confident and a rock in the family

At the time of his death, he was a consultant with a number of Universities, state Departments and County Governments.

He unsuccessfully vied for the then Kitutu Chache Parliamentary seat in a 1995 by-election following the demise of his brother Dr Onyonka.

He sister Julia Nyakundi describe her late brother as ‘brain box’ owing to his sharpness to grasp ideas both in speech and written word. He is an uncle of current Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka and brother to former Cabinet Minister Dr Zachary Onyonka during President Daniel Moi’s regime.

“He had a plan for everything and no problem was too big for him. He was my confident. We will miss his jokes and strong standing on issues that he believed were true,” said Ms Julia.

His nephew Timmy Onyonka described him as a father figure to the entire Onyonka clan. “Together, we celebrated his 70th birthday three months ago and we didn’t know he was saying good-bye to us. He was a colorful character who loved everybody.”

A fourth born in a family of seven siblings, Tumbo lost his pother remaining brother four months. “We are still in shock because we were to meet as a family over the coming weekend which has been a tradition that we meet regularly,” explained Timmy.

According to the nephew the deceased used to run at least two miles every morning but had been complaining of chest pains in the past few months.

He told the Standard that the deceased is survived with a wife; Rose Tumbo and five children, Raymond, George, Olivia, Jeff and Kebati. “This is devastating and we ask people of God to pray for us.”

Alumnae of the once prestigious Cardinal Otunga Mosocho Prof Tumbo went to school together former Finance Minister Chris Okemo, Muskari Kombo and former Rongo MP Dalmas Otieno.

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae mourned the late University Don as a reputable scholar who had keen interest on issues affecting his community and the country; both political and general management.

Barely two weeks ago was he invited as a facilitator during a joint induction workshop for the Kisii County Executive and Assembly. “The Country has lost an icon and we stand with the family,” said Ongwae.