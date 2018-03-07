Police probing some of the documents submitted by parents

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 7th 2018 at 00:34 GMT +3

Mombasa residents crowd at the Registrar of Birth offices in Mombasa in a rush to get the documents needed in schools. [Photo by Mkamburi Mwawasi/Standard]

Government officials have warned parents to beware of fraudsters, taking advantage of a looming deadline for birth certificates in schools.

The certificates must be presented to schools by the end of this month as the Government moves to capture data of all pupils in the country's public and private schools.

But according to County Birth Registrar Charles Wanyenje, officials have intercepted a number of fake documents purported to be from hospitals and churches. Hundreds of parents have been camping at Government offices to acquire the vital document.

The official expressed concern that a number of parents may have fallen victim to fraudsters, who promise to help them fast-track the issuance of the birth certificates.

He said a number of cases of people being conned by strangers had been reported to his office.

"Parents must follow the right procedure; all documents presented are vetted before the birth certificates are issued," he said.