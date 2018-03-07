State bans import and sale of processed meat from South Africa

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 6th 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3

The producers of the meat have been blamed for taking too long to arrest the outbreak. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Government has banned the importation of processed meat from South Africa.

This follows an outbreak of listeriosis, a bacterial infection of livestock.

ALSO READ: Footballer struck by lightning, fighting for his life in hospital

Listeria monocytogenes is soil-borne and infects animals when it is ingested. It is spread through processed food.

It can also be spread through manure, unpasteurised milk, and other dairy products.

Some 180 people are reported to have died in South Africa since January after eating a particular brand of sausage.

The producers of the meat have been blamed for taking too long to arrest the outbreak.

The director of public health on Tuesday, Dr Kepha Ombacho, in a circular to all counties, ordered a stop to the importation and sale of processed meat from South Africa.

In the circular dated March 6, Ombacho cited Enterprise Food Production Factory and Rainbow Chicken Limited as those whose meat had been affected.

“To ensure the health of the public is protected and as a precautionary measure, you are required to stop importation of these products. At the same time recall those already in the market,” Ombacho said in the notice to all health officers in counties and the country's points of entry.

ALSO READ: South Africa economic confidence to get a lift after cabinet reshuffle: poll