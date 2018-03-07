Ministry defends cancelling school results saying those released were provisional

| Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 6th 2018 at 22:53 GMT +3

The Ministry of Education has defended its decision to cancel the results of Chebuyusi High School three weeks after they were released.

In an affidavit sworn by Deputy Director of Research and Quality Assurance Andrew Otieno, the ministry said it could cancel the results of candidates who had already received them if it was established that they had engaged in exam irregularities.

ALSO READ: Corruption in schools as teachers put to task over cost of meals

According to Otieno, there was nothing wrong in allowing the candidates to get their results and then cancelling them later. He claimed that the results that were released were provisional and could be altered any time within a year.

“The results released on December 20 were provisional. The ministry can still withdraw and cancel examination results if satisfied that there were irregularities committed before or during the time the candidates did the exams,” said Mr Otieno.

Chebuyusi High School shocked many last year when it topped in Kakamega County and was position 16 nationally in last year’s KCSE examinations. The school posted a 100 per cent minimum admission to university when all the 190 candidates scored C+ and above.

Its celebration was however cut short when the Kenya National Examinations Council cancelled the results on January 12 after it emerged that the students cheated in the biology and chemistry papers.