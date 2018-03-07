Education Ministry 'right to cancel results' Next Story
Meru University VC Magambo sent home Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Education CS Mohamed admits hiccups in new syllabus books

By Darlington Manyara | Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 6th 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3
Ministry of Education admits 33 million books procured have errors; Education CS Amina Mohammed says KICD addressing the issue. [Photo: Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Education Cabinet secretary has admitted that the 33 million books procured by the Government for the new syllabus have multiple errors.

Speaking to the media at the Meru University of Science and Technology, Amina Mohamed said the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD] was addressing the issue.

ALSO READ: School heads in a spot over textbooks

She said some hiccups were expected in the pilot programme. The books cost the Government Sh7.5 billion.

“It was a pilot targeting 470 schools and if there are hiccups, they will be addressed. At the end of the trial period, we will come out and tell Kenyans how we will move forward with the curriculum,” she said.

Teachers have complained about the mix-up in the books that were issued to Form One students, with some having units mean to be covered in Form Two and higher classes.

The physics and Kiswahili books had the most errors.

In an article published in a local daily on Tuesday, KICD Director for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation Cyril Oyugi confirmed that the institute had established that there were multiple errors in some of the books but that mechanisms had been put in place to rectify them.

“Teams have been formed to look over the mistakes and they are doing corrections. That will be solved,” Oyugi said.

RELATED TOPICS:
education cs amina mohammed
ministry of education
education ministry
new curriculum
Government
Meru University of Science and Technology
Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

School heads in a spot over textbooks

School heads in a spot over textbooks

Corruption in schools as teachers put to task over cost of meals

Corruption in schools as teachers put to task over cost of meals

No student should be left out of national exams

No student should be left out of national exams

300,000 risk missing exams registration

300,000 risk missing exams registration

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited