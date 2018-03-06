Man accused of stealing Oscar award arrested Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Report: Russian plane crash at Hmeimim base in Syria kills 32

By AFP | Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 19:01, Updated March 6th 2018 at 19:16 GMT +3
A Russian plane taking off from the Hmeimim airbase in Syria. [Photo: Courtesy]

A Russian transport plane crashed on landing at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all 32 on board, the defence ministry said in a statement carried by RIA Novosti.

There were 26 passengers and 6 crew, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: 71 feared dead as plane crashes in Moscow

"The reason for the crash according to preliminary information could have been a technical fault," the ministry said, adding that the plane had not come under fire according to a report from the ground.

The transporter was around 500 metres from the runway, the statement said.

A commission will investigate the cause of the crash.

Moscow began conducting air strikes in Syria in September 2015, and its intervention has swung the nearly seven-year conflict firmly in favour of its ally in Damascus.

The latest accident comes after a Sukhoi military jet crashed while trying to take off from Hmeimim in October last year, killing two crew.

Russia's most recent officially acknowledged military loss in battle in Syria was last month when a pilot was killed after his plane was downed over Idlib province.

Russia's official military losses in the war before the crash were 45.

Moscow last month also said that five citizens, not officially affiliated with the Russian military, were likely killed in the strikes in eastern Syria -- the first admission of non-military combat casualties.

ALSO READ: Israel warplanes target Syria military position

RELATED TOPICS:
russian plane
32 dead
russian passenger plane
syria

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Syrian rebels shoot at Russian plane, kill pilot

Syrian rebels shoot at Russian plane, kill pilot

12 more patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

12 more patients evacuated from Syria rebel enclave

Syria peace talks to end 6-year civil war

Syria peace talks to end 6-year civil war

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited