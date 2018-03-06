Lawyer survives as police kill three suspected kidnappers

| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 5th 2018 at 23:50 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Three gangsters who kidnapped a lawyer in Murang’a on Saturday night were shot dead during an exchange of fire with police.

The three, who were part of a six-man gang, were cornered near the Mathioya River bridge while transferring lawyer Charles Mburu to another vehicle whose registration number they had changed.

Their accomplices fled with bullet wounds. The lawyer had also been kidnapped three weeks ago by unknown people who dumped him in Gakonya after he agreed to deposit Sh1.2 million into a bank account.