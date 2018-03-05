Fury as NCIC’s Kaparo investigates controversial Ikamba song

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 15:22, Updated March 5th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3

NCIC Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo (centre) says the commission will investigate the contents of a song by two Kikuyu artistes hurling insults to the Kamba community. [Photo by Peter Ochieng/Standard]

It was famous violinist Jean Sibelius who first said, “Music begins where the possibilities of language end.”

But perhaps the artistic duo, Isaiah and Waharaka, both of Kikuyu origin, took that meaning a bit too far when they released the now ill-fated Ikamba song on March 4.

NCIC Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo has since commenced investigations into the contents of the song that has gained traction over its distasteful and offensive lyrics against the Kamba community.

Kenya Film and Classification Board Chairman Ezekiel Mutua has demanded that NCIC arrests and prosecutes the two artistes and ban the song from airwaves.

“The song is a primitive piece of art that contravenes the provisions of Article 33 of the Constitution on Freedom of Expression. It amounts to incitement to violence and hate speech," he said.

Anyone found in possession of the song will be charged for being an accomplice to a crime.

This follows an ongoing crackdown on Matatus exhibiting unclassified content launched in February by the moral cop Mutua.

Mockery

A burning Toyota Probox that opens the scene has been attributed to last week’s vehicle torched by irate youths in Mwingi town ferrying charcoal from Ngomeni area.

Scenes of the artistes eating mangoes, an image of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Nasa Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka have angered the Kamba community who now claim are pure mockery.

These sentiments were also echoed by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr on his Facebook page who said the song’s contents were an insult to the Kamba community, whilst condemning the negative implications it would have on the Kikuyu and Kamba communities.