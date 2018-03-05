Burundi president 'roughed up' on football field Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni replaces security minister, police chief

By Reuters | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 09:11, Updated March 5th 2018 at 09:16 GMT +3

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has sacked his security minister and chief of police, he said via Twitter late on Sunday, but gave no reason for the firings although media has reported a feud between the two outgoing officials.

Museveni, who has been in power for 32 years, frequently replaces ministers and other top government officials without publicly giving explanations.

ALSO READ: Uganda to widen relief fraud probe to U.N. staff, vows reforms

In the tweet, Museveni said he had appointed Elly Tumwine, a non-active general in the military as the new security minister, replacing Henry Tumukunde.

He also named Okoth Ochola as the new chief of police, replacing Kale Kayihura.

Media has reported on a simmering feud between the two sacked officials who fought alongside Museveni in a five-year guerrilla war that brought him to power in 1986.

Kayihura was a target of widespread public anger for failing to stem a wave of crime.

He has also attracted significant public censure for a police crackdown on opposition activists, often breaking up rallies with teargas, beatings and detentions.

RELATED TOPICS:
ugandan president yoweri museveni
museveni
museveni fires police chief
kale kayihura

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

President Museveni regrets halting death penalty

President Museveni regrets halting death penalty

Ugandan MPs vote to scrap presidential age limit

Ugandan MPs vote to scrap presidential age limit

What Uhuru and Museveni discussed at State House

What Uhuru and Museveni discussed at State House

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited