Three die in wake of heavy rainfall

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 08:25, Updated March 5th 2018 at 08:34 GMT +3
The floods also left scores others displaced [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard]

Three people, including a Tanzania national, died and scores were displaced following heavy rains in Taita Taveta County at the weekend.

The downpour left a trail of destruction in several parts of the county.

County Police Commander Fred Ochieng said the deaths occurred in Msengoni village in Taveta sub-county.

According to the police, an elderly woman died when she was struck by lightning following heavy rain.

Mr Ochieng said Safina Mshai Mwaliko, 66, was digging a trench beside her house in Sofia estate on the outskirts of Voi town to control rainwater when she was hit by lightning.

House collapsed

He said a local resident and a Tanzanian also died when the house in which they were sleeping collapsed during the downpour.

Several roads in Taita Hills have been rendered impassable.

Police and the Meteorological Department cautioned local residents living along slopes and valleys to move to safer grounds.

Ochieng also advised residents to avoid using electronic equipment that could attract lightning during heavy rain.

The rains come at a time when the Met Department had forecast increased rainfall in several parts of the county. 

