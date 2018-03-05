Raila insists Ugenya is ODM stronghold

| Published Mon, March 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 4th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Nasa leader Raila Odinga

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has declared that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's local campaign machinery will be rolled out to ensure that former MP Chris Karan reclaims his seat

Mr Karan lost his seat in a petition filed by former Ugenya MP David Ochieng, who had contested the position on a Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) ticket.

Mr Ochieng has promised the ODM candidate a heavy duel in the by-election.

Raila said the ODM brigade in the county led by Governor Cornell Rasanga would camp in the constituency.

Speaking in Ugenya during the burial of Rev David Odhiambo, Senator James Orengo's uncle, Raila likened the mini-poll to a battlefield.

Courageous enough

"Once you feel you are strong and courageous enough to be on your own and form a political party, then let us meet on the battlefield. I will not get involved in this battle because I have foot soldiers in this county. Orengo and I will focus on national politics," he said.

Mr Rasanga said he would take charge of the Ugenya campaigns to ensure Karan's re-election.

Orengo claimed that Ochieng, in his petition, accused him of being behind his downfall in the last General Election.

"Ochieng should specify who he is at war with between Karan and I. We will move around the constituency to prove who we are. Nobody should be afraid because Ugenya constituency is for ODM and Karan is the MP," said the senator.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and his Gem counterpart Elisha Odhiambo noted that the party would reclaim all the seats lost to petitions.

"Karan is a steadfast soldier of the Orange movement. There is nothing to worry about the judgement because it is a non-issue. We will take an additional two seats to add to the four lost," he said.