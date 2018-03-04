Three dead, scores injured in grisly accident on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (photos)

Three people have been confirmed dead following a horrific Sunday March 4 morning accident near Marula in Naivasha along the infamous Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.
Laikipia County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Thomi’s driver was one of the victims confirmed dead.
ALSO READ: Two killed, nine injured in nasty crash
The legislator, scores of passengers and motorists injured in the accident have been admitted at nearby hospitals.
The freak accident involved five vehicles including two buses and affected the flow of traffic in the area.
The mangled vehicles have been towed to Naivasha Police Station.
Police have called on motorists to be extra vigilant during the rainy season as visibility on the road is reduced.
More to follow.