Three dead, scores injured in grisly accident on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (photos)

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 13:27, Updated March 4th 2018 at 14:12 GMT +3

Three people have been confirmed dead following a horrific Sunday March 4 morning accident near Marula in Naivasha along the infamous Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

Laikipia County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Thomi’s driver was one of the victims confirmed dead.

ALSO READ: Two killed, nine injured in nasty crash

The legislator, scores of passengers and motorists injured in the accident have been admitted at nearby hospitals.

The freak accident involved five vehicles including two buses and affected the flow of traffic in the area.

The mangled vehicles have been towed to Naivasha Police Station.

Police have called on motorists to be extra vigilant during the rainy season as visibility on the road is reduced.

Many commuters were left stranded after the accident [Courtesy]
Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is synonymous with road accidents with authorities promising to act but doing little [Courtesy]
The head-on collision involved five vehicles [Courtesy]
Authorities are on location to restore the flow of traffic [Courtesy]

Witness account have blamed reckless overtaking as the cause of the accident [Courtesy]

More to follow. 

road accidents
nakuru-nairobi highway
marula naivasha accident

