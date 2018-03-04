Tribunal orders Jubilee to pick new Ward Reps Previous Story
University student and 15-year-old boy face robbery with violence charges

By Michael Ollinga | Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 23:15 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

A University of Eldoret student has been charged with robbery with violence before an Eldoret court.

Josea Rono, with other persons not before the court, confronted Rebecca Chelagat, also a student on February 22, and forcefully took her phone and money.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, Rono pleaded not guilty to the charges and sought for lenient terms.

“The charges are false and I was not rightfully brought to court. Consider granting me lenient bond terms. I want to continue with my studies as the case proceeds,” Rono pleaded.

The case will start on March 7.

Elsewhere, a 15-year-old boy was charged with colluding with his elder brother to rob Stephen Kipchumba of Sh9,800, in the process injuring him on February 24.

