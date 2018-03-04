I will remain with Raila's NASA

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 20:27 GMT +3

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Godfrey Osotsi address a press conference during an aspirants meeting on submission of aspirants applications 31/01/ 2017. [PHOTO/ WILLIS AWANDU]

Amani National Congress’s Godfrey Osotsi has said he would remain with Raila in National Super Alliance even if Mudavadi moved to another outfit.

Osotsi said he and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala were representing interests of Western residents who are demanding answers on where ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula were when NASA leader Raila Odinga was ‘sworn in’ as the people’s president on January 30.

“We are not disrespecting anyone, what we are asking is where was Mudavadi and Wetang’ula during the swearing-in of Odinga?” said Osotsi.

He said the assertion by Mudavadi that the Opposition should start thinking about 2022 election was uncalled for.

“You can’t force us to start thinking of 2022 when issues surrounding electoral process have not been resolved,” said Osotsi.