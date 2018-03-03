Three guards killed as robbers escape with key motor vehicle parts

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 12:07, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 12:22 GMT +3

Three security guards were on Saturday morning found killed in a parking yard in Gesonso area Kisii South.

The bodies of the security guards; Casmil Momanyi 45, James Mairura 50 and Ronald Monyange 40 were found lying in a pool of blood.

The guards look after the school buses belonging to St Peters Academy Suneka and trucks that were parked at the compound of the school proprietor; Peter Ombui.

Ombui's brother James Mokua said that this was the second attempt at their home although during the first attempt they the robbers were unsuccessful.

Salome Kwamboka, wife to one of the deceased guards; Ronald said the father of eight children had worked at the area for two months.

"He has been our family breadwinner working under difficulty to feed us and educate our children," said Kwamboka.

Kisii South Division Deputy OCPD Mrs Jane Munyoki confirmed the incident saying the three were brutally murdered.

"This is unfortunate incident but we promise to trap the suspects," said Mrs Munyoki.

The bodies were taken to Nyangena Hospital mortuary.

Motor vehicle parts stolen include; propeller shafts, four exles, two alternators and many others all valued at more than sh500,000.

This is the third similar incident to happen in Kisii in a span of one year. In May last two watchmen were again killed in Kisii town with the robbers getting of with similar motor vehicle parts.