Residents storms ex-MP’s home, demand Sh800,000 refund

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 10:46, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Former Saboti MP Davis Nakitare [File, Standard]

Former Saboti MP Davis Nakitare was yesterday on the receiving end after more than 200 members of a self-help group stormed his home to demand Sh800,000 they allegedly paid to lease land from him.

Officials and members of Club 18 Plus said they paid Mr Nakitare the money to lease a 100-acre piece of land only to discover the former MP had leased the same land to a local seed processing company.

The group stormed Nakitare’s home and confronted him, accusing him of fraud and demanded a refund.



“You have dodged us for six weeks. We want our money back now. We are not moving from this place until you return the Sh800,000. How can you lease the same land we had paid for to another person?” protested group’s chairman Irungu Malenya.

Pleas from Nakitare that he was seeking money from a local bank and will repay them in two days fell on deaf ears as the situation threatened to get out of hand.

“We are done with your tricks. Give us our money or we drag you to the police station,” they shouted.

The besieged politician made several calls to friends asking for help. He then kicked journalists out of his home saying the matter was private.

“This is a mutual agreement between me and these people and I do not want it published. Leave my compound before you land into trouble with my guards,” he shouted as he ordered two police reservists to kick out the media.

Phylis Juma, a group member, claimed she struggled to raise her contribution with hopes that the farming venture will bring good returns, only for the former MP to play them.

“I have been working on people’s land to raise the contribution. It is disappointing that the former MP lied to us that he had land to lease,” said Juma.