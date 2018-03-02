Postmortem for Meru University student leader delayed Previous Story
Night guard denies hacking wife to death

By Munene Kamau | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 11:03, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3
A night guard on Thursday denied killing his wife at their home in Kianjege village, Kirinyaga Central sub-county.

The charge against Nazario Muriuki Mbogo, 44, stated that on February 2, at about 2pm, armed with a machete, he wilfully and unlawfully hacked Mary Muthoni, 42, to death.

The accused, who was not represented, was calm as the charge was read to him. Judge Lucy Gitari ordered that the accused be remanded at the Kerugoya prison until June 14, when his case will come up for hearing.

The charge was read by a State Prosecutor David Sitati as the short stout guard, who was dressed in a faded grey jacket and a white T-shirt, stood calm in the dock. Scores of residents of his village thronged the courtroom to get a glimpse of the man they had known as a night guard at a nearby day secondary school now facing a murder charge for the death of his wife.

The case comes against the backdrop of rising incidents of tragic domestic violence in the country, especially those targeting women and children.

Experts have blamed the cases on changing lifestyles, alcohol and drug abuse, as well as breakdown of traditional family structures.

