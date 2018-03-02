Man demands body of former PC exhumed

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:47, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 10:51 GMT +3

A man demanding recognition as a son of former Provincial Commissioner Isaiah Cheluget wants the body exhumed and DNA analysis done.

Moses Kipkirui Cheluget, who came to the limelight when the former provincial commissioner died last year, claims the family has refused to recognise him as one the administrator's children.

During the hearing of the application seeking the exhumation of the body before Bomet High Court Judge Martin Muya, the lawyers of the petitioner and family of the late Cheluget clashed.

The family had opposed an application seeking to have the case heard in public, saying the matter was sensitive and they were still in mourning.

Through their lawyer Odipo Tracy, the respondents said owing to the position Cheluget held in Government, it was good to have the case heard in camera.

Public interest

The petitioner, through his lawyer Rogers Mugumya, opposed the application, saying the case is a matter of public interest.

Mugumya said hearing the case in camera would deny many Kenyans suffering the same fate a chance to learn from it.

The judge, however, postponed the hearing of the case until April 23, when he will give direction on whether the matter will continue being heard in public or in camera.

The petitioner moved to court last year seeking to block the burial of the former administrator unless the family recognised him as one of Cheluget's sons. However, the family went ahead and conducted the burial, leading to the application for his body to be exhumed.

Among those who have been lined up to appear for cross-examination are widow Rachel Cheluget and Johnstone Langat, the first born son of the former provincial commissioner.