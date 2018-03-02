Postmortem for body of Meru University student leader Njoroge to be conducted tomorrow

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:10, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

A postmortem will be conducted on the body of a Meru University of Science and Technology student leader tomorrow at the Meru Level Five Hospital.

The postmortem was to be carried out Thursday on the body of Evans Njoroge, but was deferred because Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor had another engagement in Nairobi.

Peter Njoroge, the father of the student allegedly killed by police, said the family had expected the postmortem to be conducted on Thursday but medics at the facility advised them that the presence of a forensic expert was required.