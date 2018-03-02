Man charged with murdering wife Next Story
Court declines to issue arrest warrant for Jimi Wanjigi Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Postmortem for body of Meru University student leader Njoroge to be conducted tomorrow

By Darlington Manyara | Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 10:10, Updated March 2nd 2018 at 10:20 GMT +3

A postmortem will be conducted on the body of a Meru University of Science and Technology student leader tomorrow at the Meru Level Five Hospital.

The postmortem was to be carried out Thursday on the body of Evans Njoroge, but was deferred because Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor had another engagement in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: MCAs push for removal of Meru University VC

Peter Njoroge, the father of the student allegedly killed by police, said the family had expected the postmortem to be conducted on Thursday but medics at the facility advised them that the presence of a forensic expert was required.

RELATED TOPICS:
meru university
meru county
meru university of science and technology
meru uni student leader killed
evans njoroge

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kin mourn varsity student shot by police officer in riot

Kin mourn varsity student shot by police officer in riot

IPOA to investigate shooting of Meru University student

IPOA to investigate shooting of Meru University student

Meru University Student leader shot dead

Meru University Student leader shot dead

Suspected serial killer lynched after murdering two children

Suspected serial killer lynched after murdering two children

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited