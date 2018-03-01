KNH on the spot after brain surgery is performed on wrong patient

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 21:53, Updated March 1st 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO Lily Koros has since apologized for the surgery performed on a wrong patient. [Photo by Boniface Okendo/Standard]

Kenyatta National Hospital has apologised for conducting a brain surgery on the wrong patient.

The hospital on Thursday suspended the admission rights of a Neurosurgery Registrar and issued him with a show-cause letter after performing a brain surgery on the wrong patient.

The hospital’s management has also interdicted three other staff among them the ward nurse, the theatre receiving nurse and the anaesthetist for their role in the mishap.

The said patient only required nursing and medication to treat a swelling on the head but was instead taken to theatre for a brain surgery after a confusion on their identification tags.

Reports reaching us say that the surgeon only realized his mistake hours into the surgery.

KNH’s management through its Chief Executive Officer Lily Koros has since issued a statement apologizing for the grave mistake, saying that that they took action following the incident, in line with the hospital's procedures.

Part of the statement read, "the hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and well-being of the patient in question.”

The patient is however undergoing full recovery amid commencement of investigations into the matter.

In the event of such a case, hospital procedures dictate that the medical staff involved are to be suspended or interdicted. They are also to be issued with show-cause letters to explain what happened within seven days.

The hospital will then convene a Medical Advisory Committee, chaired by the Director of Clinical Services, to hear all sides and make a determination.

More to follow.