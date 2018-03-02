Mandera governor Ali Roba takes swipe at elders after court win, reaches out to rival

| Published Fri, March 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 1st 2018 at 20:01 GMT +3

Mandera Governor Ali Roba while addressing his supporters at Sir Ali Muslim Secondary School. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Governor Ali Roba has extended an olive branch to his rival Hassan Noor Hassan after his victory in last year's elections was upheld.

High Court judge Fred Ochieng dismissed Mr Hassan's petition on Wednesday. The applicant had asked the court to overturn Mr Roba's victory for alleged irregularities.

Yesterday, Roba urged Noor of the Economic Freedom Party to join hands with him to address the numerous challenges the county faced.

"Time has come for us to put our political differences aside and focus on developing our county. We need to focus our energies on confronting that many challenges facing Mandera," said Roba.

"That is why I am taking this opportunity to extend an olive branch to my worthy opponent and brother Hassan Noor Hassan, asking him to join us in making Mandera prosperous."

At the same time, the governor took a swipe at the Garre Council of Elders, who he accused of peddling an outdated and "undemocratic" formula of picking leaders.

The elders had asked Roba not to defend his seat in favour of Noor, who they had fronted as the governor's replacement.

Roba successfully led a rebellion against the powerful council of elders, which had also asked 20 other leaders not to defend their seats in respect of a model meant to ensure leadership was rotational.