Blow to Keter as High Court nullifies his election

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 11:38, Updated March 1st 2018 at 13:07 GMT +3

Election nullified: Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter.

Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter has lost his parliamentary seat following ruling by Eldoret High court on Thursday.

Judge Kanyi Kimondo nullified the election of outspoken MP citing massive illegalities and irregularities during the election process.

“Having scrutinised the evidence, I have noted illegalities committed by the second respondent during the said exercise…. the first respondent committed various electoral illegalities. I hereby order fresh elections to be conducted by the second respondent [IEBC},” ruled Judge Kimondo.

Petitioner Bernard Kibor had accused IEBC of colluding with Keter to rig him out in the polls.

Keter was declared the winner by IEBC with 28,923 votes against 13,872 garnered by independent candidate Benard Kibor Kitur who came second.

The outspoken MP has been in trouble for days ever since he was removed as the Labour Committee Chairman in parliament.

A fortnight ago he was arrested alongside two businessmen Arthur Sakwa and Madat Chatur at the CBK headquarters when they went to push for the payment of treasury bills worth Sh633 million.

They were accused of attempted theft after they presented the Treasury Bills which the bank described as forged.

The three were charged with 11 counts of forgery and conspiracy to defraud the Central Bank of Kenya of Treasury Bills worth Sh633m.

Keter joins other five legislators whose election has been nullified by the court. They are: Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe, Chris Karani of Ugenya, Markawet East MP Kangogo Bowen, and Lamu West's Stanley Muthama).

