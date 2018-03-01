Police officer roaming freely a month after allegedly killing a family man

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 23:38 GMT +3

A family in Kathelwa village is seeking justice for their kin whom they claim was shot dead by an Administration Police officer.

The family of Jeremiah Kiremi, 38, wants the suspect arrested and prosecuted, accusing area administrators of trying to cover up the incident.

Mr Kiremi succumbed to gunshot wounds after he was shot four times on February 2.

The suspect in the shooting incident is a police constable attached to Kathelwa AP camp. Kilemi was buried last week.

According to his family, no action has been taken against the suspect since the incident was reported at Maua Police Station.

Igembe Central MP Kubai Kiringo yesterday called on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Interior ministry to ensure justice was served.

Still free

“I am shocked that the officer alleged to have committed the murder, is still walking free and working. Several people have recorded statements and we are wondering why up to now no action has been taken,” he said.

Akirang’ondu MCA Richard Gitari described the shooting as the height of lawlessness.

“My people feel that they are living in a lawless community. There is no way an officer can kill someone in broad day light and in front of his family and still enjoy protection from his bosses,” said Gitari.

However, Igembe Central Deputy County Commissioner Buxton Mayabi said there was no cover-up and that the incident was being investigated.

Mr Mayabi said no arrest had been made and that the suspect had been transferred to another camp.

“The information l have is that the office of the DPP asked for the file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which is investigating the matter. l can assure you that investigations are at an advanced stage,” he said.