Judge bars DPP from prosecuting tycoon over Sh22m bad cheques

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 23:50 GMT +3

Judge bars Director of Public Prosecutions from prosecuting businessman and tycoon Julius Mwale (pictured). [Photo/Standard]

The High Court in Kakamega has stayed orders barring the Director of Public Prosecutions from prosecuting businessman Julius Mwale.

Judge Ruth Sitati also ordered Mr Mwale, who is behind Mwale Medical and Technology City in Butere, to continue reporting at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Kisumu every Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Panel advertises DPP position vacancy

Mwale failed to appear in court on Tuesday but was represented by his lawyer, Carlestous Shfwoka, who told the court that his client was on bed rest after suffering food poisoning.

Mwale was expected at the hearing of a case he has filed seeking not to be prosecuted over allegations of issuing bad cheques totalling Sh22 million to contractors.

The matter will be mentioned on March 3 before another judge after Sitati withdrew from the case.