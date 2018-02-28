Drama as police try to arrest Jimi Wanjigi (photos) Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Four suspected thugs killed in Nairobi, police recover three guns

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 19:40, Updated February 28th 2018 at 19:44 GMT +3
The scene where police killed four suspected thugs in Parklands area, Nairobi. [Photo: Courtesy]

 Four suspected thugs were today killed by police in a botched robbery incident in Nairobi’s Parklands area.

Two pairs of police uniforms, three pistols, four knives and other assorted values were recovered from them.

ALSO READ: Coach Mwaloma says team is focused: Arya target spot in city region’s games

The men had been waiting in a salon car to attack a construction site where the owner was to deliver money to pay his workers and escape with it.

Head of Flying Squad Musa Yego said the suspects had been linked to a series other attacks reported in the area.

He added they are investigating to establish if one or more of those killed are police officers.

Witnesses said police arrived in two cars as the one with the four men waited near a construction site. The officers jumped out and opened fire on the car killing the four men inside the car.

The 1 PM killing along General Mathenge Road attracted a huge crowd in the area with many eager to have a glimpse of the scene. The bodies were later moved to the mortuary.

RELATED TOPICS:
robbery incident
four suspected thugs shot dead
parklands
botched robbery
crime

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Two suspected thugs gunned down in Lucky Summer

Two suspected thugs gunned down in Lucky Summer

Babu Owino arrested again

Babu Owino arrested again

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited