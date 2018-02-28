Photos: Armed officers confront Jimi Wanjigi, serve him with court summons

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 17:39, Updated February 28th 2018 at 18:20 GMT +3

A section of Kipande Road near Museum Hill in Nairobi was momentarily a scene of drama as heavily armed police officer cornered controversial businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

ALSO READ: Court lifts order suspending Ndii, Wanjigi’s passports

The officers said they had orders to serve him with court summons as he is required to appear before a Nyeri Court tomorrow.

Wanjigi however, defied orders to leave his vehicle forcing the officers to stick the summon letter on his vehicle’s wind shield.

“…whereas your attendance is necessary to appear in the Chief Magistrate’s court in Nyeri to take plea in criminal case No. 251 of 2018…,” it read in part.

Standard Digital has not ascertained the authenticity of the letter issued on the application of the prosecution as it was not stamped. The officers sticking the court summon on his car before leaving [Courtesy] Jimi Wanjigi's car along the road [Courtesy] Part of the summon letter [Courtesy] Wanjigi, his body guards and driver address the media after the incident [Courtesy]

Recently in early February 2018, Wanjigi and others linked to the opposition coalition NASA sought anticipatory bail not to be arrested over their roles in the now-controversial swearing-in of Raila Odinga in January 30.

However, police said they were not being targeted.

Later in February 20, he would be barred alongside Siaya Senator James Orengo from travelling to Zimbabwe for the funeral of the country’s long-time opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

This was even after High Court had suspended the orders revoking their passports.

ALSO READ: Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Wanjigi’s enemies

More to follow.