Muturi trashes petition seeking Maraga's ouster

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 10:29, Updated February 28th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

Petition seeking to sack Chief Justice David Maraga and his deputy dismissed. (Courtesy)

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi yesterday dismissed a petition to remove Chief Justice David Maraga from the chairmanship of the Judicial Service Commission, terming it inadmissible.

The petition, by city lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga, also sought to kick out Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and six Judicial Service Commission members.

ALSO READ: Fresh onslaught against Judiciary

Muturi described the petition as ‘misplaced’ and ‘pedestrian’ and likened it to a fishing expedition.

“Although Kenyans are constitutionally allowed to petition the House on any matter, the National Assembly will not admit petitions aimed at settling scores. This petition only appears to advance grievances by a party that felt aggrieved by a decision of the JSC,” he said.

Muturi added: “I wish to caution the public that Parliament is not a place to settle scores. We must first adhere to the same Constitution we are seeking to rely on.”

In his ruling hailed by both sides of the political divide, Muturi said one could not seek to remove the Chief Justice as the chairman of JSC without first removing him from his office as the country’s top judge.

Assumes headship

He said the Chief Justice assumed the leadership of the JSC by virtue of his appointment as head of the Judiciary.

“This means a petitioner should first have asked the commission to remove him from the office of Chief Justice and president of the Supreme Court.

“The office of the Chief Justice and that of chairperson of the JSC are joined at the hip and may only be held by one person. Therefore, a person desiring to remove the chairperson of JSC from office must necessarily seek his or her removal as the Chief Justice,” the Speaker ruled.

ALSO READ: Parliament to pass Uhuru’s PS, ambassadorial nominees