Bill motivated by Opposition calls for secession, says MP

| Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 09:41, Updated February 28th 2018 at 09:46 GMT +3

[Courtesy]

The Bill to alter Kenya's governance structure was prompted by calls for secession, its author has said.

Tiaty MP William Kassait Kamket of Kanu said the Bill would cure the feeling of exclusion by some Kenyans.

ALSO READ: Despite swearing-in debacle, should Raila still honour NASA MoU?

Some Opposition leaders and their supporters have called for secession, citing alleged electoral injustice.

Kamket said even though the Bill was privately sponsored, he had reached out to Jubilee and NASA MPs to support it.

“This Bill is about the future of this country. It is a forward-looking legislative proposal. The Bill is about the stability of Kenya and my interest is to develop a proposal that can give Kenyans a father figure, a symbol of unity that is acceptable across the board.

"As a first term MP, I come with clean hands and I pray that Kenyans read the Bill and debate the proposals without rancour, emotions, and any preconceived malice on my part. If we do that, I believe Kenyans will have a sober debate on this matter,” said Kamket said yesterday.

Justice and Legal Affairs Committee Chairman William Cheptumo (Baringo North), whose team will play a central role in the processing of the Bill, said he had yet to go through the proposed law. He observed that the Bill sought to change the current structure of governance to a parliamentary system.

Amani National Congress (ANC) nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi appeared to welcome the proposals but said it must have specific provisions to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from serving a fresh seven-year term should it go through.

The committee on budget and appropriation will meet the MP tomorrow.

The Bill suggests that the President be elected by a joint session of Parliament. It scraps the position of deputy president and introduces the post of prime minister and two deputies. The three will be responsible for running the government. The president will be ceremonial.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s me for 2022’ NASA principals' cry causes jitters