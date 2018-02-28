Woman to Matiang’i: Help me get my husband's head Next Story
Search on for man in rape claim Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

MCAs get Sh145m mortgages and car loans

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 23:39 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

MCAs have received car loans and mortgages amounting to Sh145 million.

The money was given through the Revolving Fund kitty. Each of the ward representatives was supposed to receive Sh5 million of the total allocation of Sh300 million.

ALSO READ: Siaya MCA running his ward from Germany

However, the MCAs were given Sh2.7 million and are expecting the balance this week. Other staff members employed on permanent and pensionable terms were also given car loans and mortgages with the highest getting Sh15 million.

“The amount of money staff got as loan depended on one’s salary and position,” said an employee who did not want to be named.

Former MCAs in some counties are reportedly struggling to repay the loans.

Some county assemblies recovered the money from their salaries while some MCAs opted to use their gratuity to clear their loans.

RELATED TOPICS:
mcas
mortgages
car loans and mortgages

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

MCAs approve Oburu Odinga's son as CEC for Enterprise and Industry

MCAs approve Oburu Odinga's son as CEC for Enterprise and Industry

Leaders trade harsh words over Rasanga nominees

Leaders trade harsh words over Rasanga nominees

EACC summons speaker, MCAs for fighting in assembly

EACC summons speaker, MCAs for fighting in assembly

MCAs clash over expenditure at special sitting

MCAs clash over expenditure at special sitting

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited