Nairobi Governor Sonko makes changes to his cabinet

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 19:29, Updated February 26th 2018 at 20:05 GMT +3

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday made changes to his cabinet.



This comes barely three months after the ten executives were sworn in.



In a circular dated February 26, 2018, Sonko said the new changes take effect immediately.



The Governor has replaced his Finance Executive Member Veska Kangongo with Danvas Makori, who was serving in the Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries. Kangongo will now head the Devolution docket.



Larry Wambua, who was in Devolution will be in charge of Environment, replacing Emmah Mukuhi who has now been transferred to the ICT docket.



Charles Kerich, who was heading ICT has been moved to Lands.



Peter Njuguna who was in Lands will now serve in the Agriculture docket.



"The changes should take effect immediately and the Executive Members should take their work with the seriousness it deserves," reads part of the circular.



According to Nairobi Deputy Director of Communications, Elkana Jacob, Sonko had to effect the changes for better service delivery.



"The Governor is after effective service delivery. People should not read too much in this, it is purely to make Nairobi County more productive," said Jacob.



The Governor has maintained Hitan Majevdia in the Health docket, Allan Igambi as the Tourism Executive and Janet Ouko in the Education, Youth, Gender and Sports.



Mohammed Dagane will remain the CEC in charge of Roads, Infrastructure and Transport.



Last Month Sonko held a consultative forum with CECs and they agreed to make Nairobi a better place.



Meanwhile, Peter Kariuki whose name had been submitted to the County Assembly as county secretary nominee has been put on hold for further consultations

