Transport paralysed along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway following anti-Ngilu protests

Police have engaged protesters along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway in running battles after they began deflating car tyres on the way.

Motorists plying the route have been stranded for more than 10 hours now.

The gridlock that began at around 0600 hours this morning has forced commuters to look for alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Motorists stranded along the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway after protests ensued on Monday, February 26. [Photo: Courtesy]

The protesters are decrying harassment by the Kitui county officials following a ban on charcoal burning last month, which led to one of the traders’ lorries being burnt down slightly over two weeks ago.

According to our team on the ground, the demonstrations remained peaceful for most part of the day with protesters seeking audience of both President Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto, to give the way forward. A section of the Naivasha-Nairobi Highway that was blocked by angry demonstrators. [Photo/Standard]

This is however not the first time angry charcoal traders have barricaded roads.

In Mid- February, tension was high between communities living in Kitui, Machakos and Kiambu Counties after protests ensued along the Thika-Garissa highway. This was after a truck transporting charcoal from Mwingi to Nairobi was burnt down.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu banned charcoal burning and illegal sand harvesting in her county and has since refused to lift the ban even after appearing before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) earlier today.

More to follow.

