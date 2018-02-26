24-year-old woman die after being thrown out of moving vehicle in Kericho

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 13:22, Updated February 26th 2018 at 13:37 GMT +3

Police have launched probe into the accident to establish how the lady was thrown from the Toyota Probox [Courtesy]

A 24- year-old woman from Ainamoi constituency was killed by being thrown out of a moving Toyota Probox vehicle.

The deceased Lydia Chepkemei, succumbed to her head injuries on the scene.

ALSO READ: Thieves steal video camera from American doctors in Kericho

Kericho Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Nathan Sanya, said they had launched investigation over the incident which occurred along the Kericho- Kapsaos road at 10.30pm on Sunday.

“We have since managed to arrest Nixon Kiplangat, who was driving the Toyota Probox vehicle registration number; KCN 376 N. We are in the process of interrogating him. We want him to tell us the exact circumstances which led to the young woman being thrown out of the vehicle so that we can take appropriate action on completion of the investigation,” said Sanya.

The Deputy OCPD said an eyewitness to the incident led to the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of the vehicle which had been abandoned away from the accident scene.

Sanya, added that preliminary investigations indicate that hours before the incident occurred, the deceased in the company of the driver and two other men had been spotted drinking at a bar in Kericho town.

“We are pursuing two lines of investigations; whether the deceased was thrown out of the vehicle because of alcohol intoxication or whether it is an issue of love gone sour. We believe we are going to establish the truth easily since we have the driver of the Probox vehicle in custody,” he said.

The deceased's body was removed to Kericho County Hospital mortuary