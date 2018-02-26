Sonko rolls up his sleeves and hawkers are flushed out of the Nairobi streets (photos)

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 11:07, Updated February 26th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

The officers said they were following orders to carry out the operation [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

In a crackdown code-named ‘Operation Fagia Nairobi County’, Nairobi County inspectorate officers and police engaged in running battles with hawkers and boda boda operators within the city centre.

The sting operation that began on February 22 saw illegal structures demolished and the hawkers flushed out of the central business district and its surroundings.

Armed police officers and the county officials made arrests along Tom Mboya and Ronald Ngala street, Country Bus, Nyamakima and Kirinyaga road, Globe roundabout, Wakulima and Railways. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

Over 75 hawkers were arrested, 15 motorcycles seized and taken to Kamukunji and Central police station awaiting trial today [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

No mercy for breast feeding woman who was caught up in the fracas [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

One would have expected the police to deal with her humanely; compassion that looked foreign to the arresting officers [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The officers however, defended their actions saying there had been an outcry in the upsurge of hawkers within the CBD leading to insecurity and disorderly in the area [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

In November 2017, Governor Mike Sonko announced plans to relocate the hawkers to Mwaririro Market in Kariokor ward.

This is yet to happen. They were allowed to sell their wares in selected parts of the city from 2.30pm daily.