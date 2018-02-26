Sonko rolls up his sleeves and hawkers are flushed out of the Nairobi streets (photos)

In a crackdown code-named ‘Operation Fagia Nairobi County’, Nairobi County inspectorate officers and police engaged in running battles with hawkers and boda boda operators within the city centre.
The sting operation that began on February 22 saw illegal structures demolished and the hawkers flushed out of the central business district and its surroundings.
In November 2017, Governor Mike Sonko announced plans to relocate the hawkers to Mwaririro Market in Kariokor ward.
This is yet to happen. They were allowed to sell their wares in selected parts of the city from 2.30pm daily.