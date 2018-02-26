Man drowns while fetching water Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

MP wants Government to use prisoners to plant trees

By Nikko Tanui | Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 26th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Nominated MP David ole Sankok has proposed that prisoners be used to drive the country’s afforestation programme.

Speaking to the press in Kericho town on Sunday, Mr Sankok said the country should not waste any human resource in its renewed effort to increase the dwindling forest cover.

ALSO READ: Disband land commission, MPs told

According to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, the Government has at least one million acres which urgently require afforestation.

The nominated MP also said county governments should enact by-laws to compel every land owner with more than an acre to plant at least 100 indigenous trees.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nominated MP David ole Sankok
afforestation
afforestation programme
Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney
Government

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

CS Karoney clears air on land row with neighbours

CS Karoney clears air on land row with neighbours

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited