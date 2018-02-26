MP wants Government to use prisoners to plant trees

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 26th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Nominated MP David ole Sankok has proposed that prisoners be used to drive the country’s afforestation programme.

Speaking to the press in Kericho town on Sunday, Mr Sankok said the country should not waste any human resource in its renewed effort to increase the dwindling forest cover.

According to Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney, the Government has at least one million acres which urgently require afforestation.

The nominated MP also said county governments should enact by-laws to compel every land owner with more than an acre to plant at least 100 indigenous trees.