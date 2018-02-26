Investors attacked as they tour Sh35 billion project in Elgeyo Marakwet

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 22:31 GMT +3

Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Alex Tolgos (centre) addresses the press. [PHOTOS/PETER OCHIENG/STANDARD].

A team of foreign investors yesterday cut short its visit to Marakwet West sub-county after they were attacked by local residents.

The team was on a reconnaissance tour of Kipsaiya, the area proposed for the construction of a Sh35 billion multipurpose dam, when they were pelted with stones.

Residents armed with stones and other weapons blocked the road at River Arror, forcing the delegation, including officials from the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA), to halt their mission.

The Government, through KVDA, is planning to construct the dam expected to irrigate 10,000 acres of land in Kerio to accelerate the development of the region hard-hit by cattle rustling and banditry. The project under the Vision 2030 blueprint is also expected to generate over 60MW of hydro-electric power to be connected to the national grid.

According to Roberto Mezzalama, the head of delegation, locals confronted them to block them from proceeding with the journey.

“At first, we thought they wanted to welcome us but we were surprised when stones were pelted at us. They were shouting at us to return,” said Mr Mezzalama, who is acting on behalf of financiers of the project.

He said the team's mission was purely to get a report from the locals on the best way to address emerging issues concerning the construction of the dam.

“We are happy Governor Alex Tolgos came and met us and he regretted the incident. He gave us assurance that those behind the attack would be dealt with. Our concern is the security of the entire team,” he said.

KVDA Managing Director David Kimosop termed the incident 'criminal in nature'.

“The incident happened on the Kapsowar-Chesoi road and on the proposed site of the dam. This is a sign of hooliganism and we are asking locals who feel they have a different opinion to use other ways of addressing them,” said the MD.