Nyandarua launches free milk program for ECD pupils

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 25th 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

The Nyandarua County government in conjunction with the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) has launched a free milk programme meant to benefit 23,000 early childhood development education pupils.

Governor Francis Kimemia said the milk would be distributed to Early Childhood Development centres in all the seven sub-counties at a cost of over Sh50 million every financial year.

ALSO READ: Nyandarua man commits suicide after attempt to kill children

Speaking at Kagondo Primary School in Ndaragwa constituency on Saturday, Mr Kimemia said the initiative followed reports that found more than 30 per cent of young children in the county were suffering from malnutrition while another 23 per cent faced stunted growth.