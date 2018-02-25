Land dispute leaves 200 displaced, houses torched in Trans Nzoia Next Story
Samburu residents ask county government to put up public toilets

By Martin Njiru | Published Sun, February 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 24th 2018 at 20:21 GMT +3

Residents have appealed to the Samburu County government to construct public toilets in three sub county headquarters.

They said visitors of Wamba town in Samburu East are forced to answer their call of nature near sources of water which poses a health risk.

Patrick Lembwakita, a resident of Wamba town said:"There are no public toilets, people help themselves in nearby rivers and in wells."

 Speaking yesterday in Maralal, county Finance executive Jonathan Leisen said the county will construct toilets.

