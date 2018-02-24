No Thank You, Taita Taveta leaders reject ‘rogue’ elephants Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Police seek information to help arrest suspect who repeatedly raped 71-year-old woman in Taita-Taveta

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 19:05, Updated February 24th 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3
Photo: Courtesy]

Police have appealed to members of the public to provide information to enable them arrest a suspect who repeatedly raped an elderly woman in Taita-Taveta County.

County Police Commander Fred Ochieng said the information given would be treated with the highest confidentiality it deserves in order to protect the identity of the informer.

ALSO READ: No Thank You, Taita Taveta leaders reject ‘rogue’ elephants

“Remember crime knows no boundaries. The next day the same fate may befall a member of your family, and to make it more serious it may be committed by the same person who you were afraid to disclose to the police,” said the police commander on Saturday.

Mr Ochieng spoke as the rape victim is still fighting for her life in hospital after she was sexually molested by an unknown person at Lushangonyi village in Taita Sub County early this week, as residents remain reluctant to give information to the police so as to arrest the runway suspect.

The 71-year-old woman was found unconscious in her house where she was taken to Wesu Sub County hospital and confirmed to have been sexually abused.

Police said the victim had been admitted and is still in a coma following the ordeal. The police said it had become difficult for them to get more details from the victim,'' said Ochieng.

Police and Interior and Coordination officials described the village as notorious in rape related and murder cases in the recent past.

RELATED TOPICS:
rape charges
knh rape saga
rape
taita taveta county

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Former MP Gideon Mwiti charged afresh with rape

Former MP Gideon Mwiti charged afresh with rape

Probe security lapses at Kenyatta National Hospital

Probe security lapses at Kenyatta National Hospital

Man killed, two women raped in Kakamega

Man killed, two women raped in Kakamega

Daring rape suspect ask female victim for a date

Daring rape suspect ask female victim for a date

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited