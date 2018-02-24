Police arrest 5 in possession of bhang amidst growing use by students

| Published Sat, February 24th 2018 at 11:44, Updated February 24th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

Police in Iten are holding five students after they were found in possession of bhang rising suspicion of rampant drug abuse among students in the area.

Two of the suspects are university students from an Eldoret-based varsity while the rest are form four and a form one learner all from Iten mixed day secondary school.

The high school students were nabbed with two rolls of the illegal drugs hidden inside their underwear and after a thorough interrogation, it led to the arrest of the university counterparts at Miti Moja Estate.

This comes barely a week after eight students from the neighbouring Tambach High School were also arrested after being found smoking the bhang at their dormitories. A search found revealed the students had 15 rolls of bhang.

Keiyo North OCPD Mwenda Meme said the three high school students led them to the arrest of the two other university students suspected to be supplying the prohibited drugs to school boys in the region.

“We searched the secondary school boys and found no drugs, but after interrogation they opened up and revealed to us that they were getting bhang supplies from university students. They then led us to the house where the suspects live in Eldoret,” said the police boss.

The police chef said they have reasons to believe the university students are behind the supply of bhang to a group of secondary school smokers, who in turn sell them to their colleagues in the bhang peddling syndicate.

“We are impressed with the cooperation we have received from teachers and community members. They have been observant on the behaviour of students,” Meme said.

Following the rampant cases of drug abuse among students, Mr Meme said a team comprising officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and regular police was formed to help in smashing the syndicate and arresting the suspects.

He added investigations to establish the source of the drugs has been stepped up and it extend to neighbouring counties.

Consequently, local director of education Joseph Wamocho said head teachers have been instructed to be more vigilant to curb the bhang smoking menace.

“We are asking school principals to be closer to their students so that they observe impulsive behavioral change in the learners conduct to enable us nab the drug peddlers,” said the county education director.

He also urged parents to take responsibility of their children and stop waiting to defend them when they are arrested in connection with drug peddling.