Police launch investigations over stolen video camera at Kericho County Hospital

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 21:03, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 21:08 GMT +3

A team of doctors from Michigan State University perform cardiac pacemaker heart implantation at the Kericho County hospital. Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony and his Bomet counterpart Dr. Joyce Laboso witnessed the historical procedure [PHOTO: NIKKO TANUI]

Criminal Investigation Division officers have launched investigations over the theft of a video camera belonging a team of cardiologists from University of Michigan who have been conducting heart pacemaker implantation at the Kericho County Hospital.

A team of CID officers led by Kimathi Mutonga, swarmed the hospital around 6:30 pm as governor Paul Chepkwony administration announced Sh50, 000 cash reward for any information from members of the public leading to the recovery of the camera and arrest of the theft suspect.

ALSO READ: Former Man United star and teammates escape jail in ‘car theft’ case

The theft which occurred at 3pm Friday afternoon has cast the county in bad light as the cardiologists from United States prepare to leave the county after conducting a successful free open heart surgery.

The doctors were implanting a heart pacemaker on the 17th and last patient when the mysterious theft occurred. The camera memory disk contained crucial information the doctors have been compiling for a medical research documentary.

“The matter was reported at the Kericho Police Station by the County hospital management. A team of Criminal Investigation Division (CID) are currently investigating the theft at the hospital,” said Nathan Sanya, the Kericho Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division.

Speaking to the press at the hospital, County Secretary Joel Bett who was flanked by the County Executive Committee (CEC) member for health Dr. Shadrach Mutai condemned the incident as he called for members of the public who might have information over the stolen camera to volunteer the information to the police.

According to the County Secretary, the Camera was stolen from a shelf at a room leading to the theater’s changing room.

“The cardiologists’ videographer placed the camera on a shelf at the room to check on his colleagues who were at the operating room but on coming out in less than five minutes later he found the camera missing,” said Bett.

The theft caught the hospital management flat footed as CCTV coverage doesn’t cover the hospital theater. The hospital nonetheless has tens of guards milling around the hospital. No major theft incident has been reported at the hospital since devolution.

ALSO READ: Hope as infants born with HIV ‘respond well to treatment’