Emotions run high as KDF officer killed in Mandera is buried

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 11:13, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 11:22 GMT +3

KDF officers give heroic send off to KDF Corporal Kinoya Nkanae who was killed in an alleged 'friendly fire' with APs in Mandera on Valentine’s Day. The slain officer was buried at his Melelo home in Narok West. [Photo: Robert Kiplagat]

A Kenya Defence Forces soldier killed in 'friendly fire' in Elwak, Mandera County, early this month was buried in Narok on Thursday.

Corporal Kinoya Nkanae, 37, who was attached to the Kenya Army Rifles Unit, was one of two soldiers said to have been accidentally killed by Administration Police fire on February 14.

Army officers, friends and relatives who attended the burial in Oldany village in Narok West described Mr Nkanae as a patriotic, honest and hardworking officer who put his life on the line to defend the country.

Army Commander Robert Kibochi described him as a diligent soldier and termed his death a blow to the country.

The death of Nkanae, who was part of a squad sent to fight Al Shabaab militants in Somalia, happened just four months after his older brother fell and died in his bathroom.

Interior Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu said the Government would not relent in the war against terrorism.

"The 14 years he served the country were not in vain. The Government will continue supporting his family," said Mr Ntutu.

Nkanae is survived by a wife and four children.