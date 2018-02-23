EACC, DCI differ over Wario's probe on Rio fiasco

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

EACC and DCI give contradicting positions on fate of former CS over misappropriation of Sh88 million.

Two State agencies have clashed over the culpability of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario with regard to alleged misappropriation of Sh88 million meant for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) gave contradicting positions on the fate of Dr Wario in relation to the probe into spending at the last summer games.

EACC told the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee that Dr Wario was still under investigations into the misappropriation of the funds that was unearthed following what came to be referred to as the Rio fiasco.

The anti-corruption body, in its report to the parliamentary committee on the suitability of Wario, who has been nominated as the ambassador to Austria, said the former minister was not off the hook since he was still being investigated by DCI.

But in a surprising turn of events, the committee chairman Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito revealed that they had received a letter from the DCI that indicated the former CS was not being investigated.

Kits diverted

Responding to the issue, Wario said he had been questioned by the investigators over the matter, and for over a year, there has never been any further contact.

But the questions surrounding the Rio fiasco, would not still go away, with the MPs accusing Wario of showing signs of incompetence in the manner he handled the Sports docket.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said it was embarrassing that under the former CS, kits meant for athletes were diverted.

Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) accused Wario of running down the docket, culminating in the country’s failure to host the CHAN games, and losing the rights to Morocco.

“You are the one Minister who took that ministry backwards,” said Mr Osoro.

But the former CS defended himself, insisting that contrary to assumption that the reason Kenya was stripped the rights to host CHAN was because its sporting facilities were not ready in good time, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had cited the political uncertainties in the country as the reasons for pulling out.

Former Lands CS Jacob Kaimenyi defended himself against accusations that he was arrogant, which would not augur well in his new posting as the ambassador to the Unesco.

And former Comptroller of State House Lawrence Lenayapa dismissed claims that he uses his positions of influence to intimidate juniors.

Mr Lenayapa was being vetted for the position of ambassador to The Netherlands.

