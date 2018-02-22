TSC urges Teachers to pursue higher academic qualifications

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 17:12, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 17:17 GMT +3

Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Teachers Service Commission has asked teachers to pursue higher academic qualifications and dismissed reports that academic progression will not be rewarded.

In a statement, Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said acquisition of knowledge is a lifetime effort to enable teachers operates within dynamic professional context.

Mrs Macharia said that the Commission is implementing the 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) cycle and has already developed carrier progression guidelines that recognizes higher qualifications.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, Mrs Macharia said future requirements of primary school heads will be a degree.

She said even deputy heads will be required to possess degree qualifications.

“This is the pool we shall be leveraging to fill senior positions,” she said.

She said teachers should strive to attain higher qualifications.

“I wish to assure all teachers that higher qualifications will certainly count in your career progression depending on the vacancies and professional or academic requirements for each grade and position,” said Mrs Macharia.

MPs wanted to now the fate of teachers who have attained higher qualifications but have not been promoted.

Mrs Macharia said: “In implementing the CBA, and in line with career progression guidelines, higher qualifications including Bachelors and masters degrees will be a requirement for appointment to positions stipulated in the guidelines.’

