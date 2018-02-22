Louis Otieno, former TV personality gives emotional interview on KTN

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 15:19, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 17:08 GMT +3

Louis was a household name back in the day. At one time, he was Kenya’s most sought TV personality. He worked for all leading stations in Kenya - KTN, KBC, K24 and Citizen TV. Louis was a celebrated interviewer with a massive audience who followed his shows like Newsline, Louis Otieno Live and This is Louis….

Fast forward…. Today, Louis lives a quiet life – literally. He has completely lost his ability to hear. Because of this, he can hardly walk without assistance. He depends on lip reading and written notes to communicate.

In an exclusive interview with KTN’s medical corresponden,t Dr Mercy Korir that will be aired on Thursday 22nd March at 9pm, Louis opens up his life to viewers and reveals the health challenges he is facing.

“I try to read their (peoples’) lips when they are talking, my daughter comes from school, I can’t hear my daughter….every day. It’s painful,” he reveals in a heartbreaking interview with Dr. Korir.

The father of a son and a daughter lives with his wife in Nairobi. He has no friends and after a two-month stay in the hospital for the first time for acute pancreatitis, he was lucky to leave alive. The second admission for the same left him without his hearing.

Despite his tribulations, Louis is a fighter taking life in his stride; living according to the mantra: When life hands you a lemon, you make lemonade. Watch his story on KTN tonight at 9pm with Dr Korir. Follow us on @KTNNews @KTNKenya @DrMercyKorir