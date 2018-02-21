Win for Miguna Miguna as passport is surrendered to court

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 14:53, Updated February 21st 2018 at 15:50 GMT +3

Opposition politician Miguna Miguna. His passport has been surrendered to court.[Courtesy]

The Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa has complied with Court orders and surrendered passport of Opposition politician Miguna Miguna to court.

On February 15, the court ordered the Kihalangwa to surrender Miguna’s revoked passport within seven days.

The travel document that is perforated was delivered though lawyer Fred Ngatia and has now been attached to Miguna’s court file.

“In compliance with orders issued on February 15, we attach the perforated passport of the applicant. The compliance, however, is without prejudice to our client’s rights to challenge the legal validity of the orders issued by the court," said Ngatia.

Miguna has maintained that court orders also implies that the Immigration department deposits a functioning, valid passport in the same manner they took it from him.

“What the government has done is to deposit a defaced passport in defiance of the court order. The court did not order the respondents to destroy or deface my passport before depositing with the court,” he said.

Justice Luka Kimaru had struck out the declaration issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i that the fiery lawyer is a prohibited immigrant.

He said that at the time the fiery lawyer was deported, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders.

In his ruling, Judge Kimaru said the removal of Miguna from Kenya on February 6 was illegal and had no merit in law.

But on the day the High Court decision was issued, Government filed a notice of appeal while claiming that the High Court had no jurisdiction to declare null and void his deportation.

Miguna was arrested on February 2 over participating in NASA leader Raila Odinga's January 30 'swearing-in' and being a member of NRM, which was declared an illegal group.