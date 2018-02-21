Court dismisses petition challenging election of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 12:16, Updated February 21st 2018 at 12:49 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (left) and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi speaking to the press in Malindi. (Photo:NEHEMIAH OKWEMBAH/ STANDARD)

Former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi has lost a petition challenging election of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

The court has also ordered Kambi to pay Sh4 million in costs.

ALSO READ: Court nullifies election of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti

While making the ruling at the Malindi High Court Wednesday morning, Judge Weldon Korir said the petitioner had provided insufficient evidence.

Amason Kingi of ODM won the Kilifi County gubernatorial race in the 2017 General Election with 213,174 votes, followed by Jubilee's Gideon Mung'aro with 55,107 votes.

Kadu Asili’s Kazungu Kambi had 43,544 votes while independent candidate James Kahindi got 3,294 votes. ANC candidate Benjamin Dadu Mumba came last with 2,369 votes.

A High Court judge on Tuesday shook Homa Bay County’s political landscape after he nullified the election of Governor Cyprian Awiti. Justice Joseph Karanja ordered a by-election, spoiling Awiti’s final term dreams a few weeks after members of his Cabinet took oath of office.

Awiti is the second governor in Kenya’s history of devolved government to have his election nullified after his Wajir counterpart Mohammed Abdi suffered a similar fate last month.