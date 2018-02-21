Be disciplined, Mudavadi tells his party members

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 20th 2018 at 23:32 GMT +3

ANC leader and NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi. [Photo: Courtesy]

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has said it will institute measures to ensure there is discipline among its members.

Factions had emerged in the Musalia Mudavadi-led party over differences stemming from the ‘swearing-in’ of NASA leader Raila Odinga which the ANC leader skipped.

A section of ANC leaders have criticised Mudavadi for skipping the January 30 event with some terming him a ‘coward.’

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, who attended the Uhuru Park event, have been branded rebels for criticising Mudavadi for skipping the fete.

The meeting on Tuesday by the ANC National Executive Council at the party offices at Lavington, Nairobi, was set to recommend the formation of a committee to investigate the conduct of 'rebels'.

However, The Standard could not establish whether the council formed the committee as details in the availed press statement was scanty on the matter.

“To achieve our dream for Kenya, we have today also addressed the need to enhance the levels of discipline in our own party and among ourselves as leaders,” read the statement in part.

In the statement signed by Mudavadi, the party stated that in the coming days, it will "institute measures towards" discipline.

The warning shot from the ANC leader comes after he recently issued a memo banning his party officials from conducting meetings unless they are sanctioned by the secretariat.

